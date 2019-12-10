Avalanche's Ian Cole: Provides assist in overtime loss
Cole registered an assist, four blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.
Cole was all over the scoresheet in this contest. He's been surprisingly productive with 12 points in 25 appearances this season. Cole has added 59 blocked shots, 36 hits and 24 PIM while skating to a plus-15 rating as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.