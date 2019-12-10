Play

Cole registered an assist, four blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

Cole was all over the scoresheet in this contest. He's been surprisingly productive with 12 points in 25 appearances this season. Cole has added 59 blocked shots, 36 hits and 24 PIM while skating to a plus-15 rating as well.

