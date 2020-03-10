Play

Cole posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Cole snapped a seven-game dry spell with his helper. The 31-year-old blueliner matched his career high in points with 26, achieved in 64 contests this season. He's added 119 blocked shots, 91 shots on net and 83 hits this year.

