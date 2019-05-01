Avalanche's Ian Cole: Provides helper
Cole notched an assist, four PIM and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
Cole has earned four assists in eight postseason games, adding 14 PIM, 13 hits and 22 blocked shots in that span. The defense-first blueliner shouldn't be expected to produce many points, but his production in non-scoring categories may earn him some fantasy relevance.
