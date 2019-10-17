Cole posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, four PIM, four hits, one block and one shot on net in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Penguins on Wednesday.

The assist is his first point of the season. Cole also took his first two minor penalties Wednesday, which gives him four PIM in two games. He had a career-high 115 PIM in 71 contests a season ago.

