Avalanche's Ian Cole: Records five blocks
Cole registered five blocks, two hits and one shot versus Minnesota on Wednesday.
It was the ninth time this season in which Cole has tallied five or more blocks in a game. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the defender has just one goal on the season, which he recorded back on Nov. 2 versus Vancouver. The Michigan native's lack of offensive touch will limit him to low-end fantasy value even in formats that prioritize defensive stats.
