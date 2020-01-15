Avalanche's Ian Cole: Records positive rating
Cole posted a plus-1 rating with three shots, one hit and one block in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday.
While he didn't get on the scoresheet, the plus-1 rating ended a three-game stretch where Cole posted a minus-1. Three shots on net was also his most in a game since Dec. 18. Cole has four goals and 20 points with a plus-22 rating, 26 PIM, 49 shots, 86 blocks and 54 hits in 41 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Two-point showing in win•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Nabs assist in high-scoring win•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Slings helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Big night in road win•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Provides assist in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Ian Cole: Fills stat line, reaches milestone•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.