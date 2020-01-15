Cole posted a plus-1 rating with three shots, one hit and one block in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, the plus-1 rating ended a three-game stretch where Cole posted a minus-1. Three shots on net was also his most in a game since Dec. 18. Cole has four goals and 20 points with a plus-22 rating, 26 PIM, 49 shots, 86 blocks and 54 hits in 41 games this season.