Cole posted an empty-net goal and an assist with seven blocks in a 3-1 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.

The veteran defenseman is a block specialist. He has 158 blocks this season, which is the second-most in his career. If Cole averages a little more than four blocks per contest down the stretch, he would surpass his career high in the category. Cole has also excelled in the PIM department with 113 minutes in the sin bin. That's already a career best. As far as scoring goes, Cole has two goals and 14 points in 62 games.