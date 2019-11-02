Cole posted two PIM and four hits in a 2-1 loss against the Stars on Friday.

The 30-year-old is still waiting to record his first goal, but he has excellent numbers elsewhere for a depth defenseman. He has six assists with a plus-10 rating and 12 PIM, and he's only played in nine games. Cole also has 15 blocks and 15 hits. He's never posted more than five goals during an individual season, so Cole won't get a lot of scoring, but he's very useful for plus-minus, PIM, hits and blocks.