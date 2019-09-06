Avalanche's Ian Cole: Resumes skating
Cole (hip) skated on his own at the Avalanche's practice facility Friday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Cole underwent surgery on both of his hips in June and isn't expected to be ready for game action until December at the earliest, but his presence on the ice Friday is still a big step in the right direction for his recovery. Once healthy, the 30-year-old, who notched 15 points and 115 PIM in 71 games last campaign, will return to a bottom-four role.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.