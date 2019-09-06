Cole (hip) skated on his own at the Avalanche's practice facility Friday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Cole underwent surgery on both of his hips in June and isn't expected to be ready for game action until December at the earliest, but his presence on the ice Friday is still a big step in the right direction for his recovery. Once healthy, the 30-year-old, who notched 15 points and 115 PIM in 71 games last campaign, will return to a bottom-four role.