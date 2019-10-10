Cole (hip) won't play Thursday against the Bruins, as coach Jared Bednar believes he still needs more practice despite being cleared, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Marc Moser reports.

Health is no longer the concern for Cole, as he just needs to log enough practice reps to be comfortable in game situations. His return to game action could occur as soon Saturday against the Coyotes, with the Avalanche likely to release another update on his status before then.