Avalanche's Ian Cole: Slings helper in loss
Cole dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Cole notched the secondary assist on Matt Calvert's second tally of the game, which gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead at the time. The 30-year-old blueliner has been effective with five points, 29 blocks, 18 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating through 10 games in December. Cole is up to 15 points through 31 games this year, matching his production from last season already.
