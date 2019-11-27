Cole registered his eighth assist last week, but he hasn't scored a goal in 2019-20.

The veteran defenseman isn't a guy that scores a bunch, so it's not that surprising he's gone a quarter of the season without a goal. He's never tallied more than five goals in an individual season, and Cole only has 22 goals in 10 NHL seasons. His eight assists are encouraging, though, as he is just five away from his 2018-19 total in the category. Cole also has 22 PIM, 31 blocks and 19 hits in 18 games this season.