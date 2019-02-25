Avalanche's Ian Cole: Takes recovery step
Cole (upper body) was spotted in a non-contact jersey at morning skate Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Cole reportedly donned what is referred to as the "fishbowl cage" at the a.m. session, which strongly indicates that he won't be playing in the evening's contest against the Panthers. In fact, the defenseman remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
