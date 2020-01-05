Avalanche's Ian Cole: Two-point showing in win
Cole produced a goal and an assist Saturday in the Avalanche's 5-2 win over the Devils.
The blueliner has now produced eight points over his last nine outings, nearly matching his output (12) from his prior 28 appearances combined. The larger sample of games is probably more representative of what to expect from Cole going forward, given his lack of a track record as an offensive-minded blueliner along with the fact that he's averaging only 17:42 in ice time for the season.
