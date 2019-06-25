Avalanche's Ian Cole: Won't be ready for Opening Night
Cole underwent surgery on both hips and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
The fact that Cole won't be cleared for the start of the season is a big blow to the Avs, who are also expected to be without Erik Johnson (shoulder). In 71 appearances for Colorado last season, Cole tallied two goals, 13 helpers and 178 blocks. A middling fantasy option, the Ann Arbor native is more valuable in formats that award hits and blocks and likely has a point ceiling in the 15-20 range.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...