Cole underwent surgery on both hips and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The fact that Cole won't be cleared for the start of the season is a big blow to the Avs, who are also expected to be without Erik Johnson (shoulder). In 71 appearances for Colorado last season, Cole tallied two goals, 13 helpers and 178 blocks. A middling fantasy option, the Ann Arbor native is more valuable in formats that award hits and blocks and likely has a point ceiling in the 15-20 range.