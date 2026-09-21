Contrary to a prior report, Nabokov will not start in Monday's preseason game against the Jets, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Sunday.

Scott Wedgewood will get the start Monday over Nabokov, who replaced Mackenzie Blackwood midway through Sunday's preseason contest against the Mammoth. Head coach Jared Bednar relayed that Nabokov will replace Wedgewood halfway through Monday's game. The 23-year-old Nabokov has yet to make his NHL or AHL regular-season debut, as he has played in just the KHL so far in his professional career.