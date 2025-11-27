Solovyov was scratched for the 10th straight game in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Solovyov isn't getting much of a chance to play now that the Avalanche have their preferred six blueliners all healthy. The team may be hesitant to waive him, as he was claimed off waivers from the Flames prior to the start of the season. In nine appearances, Solovyov has nine shots on net, 11 hits, 15 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-4 rating, so he's unlikely to produce much offense even if he gets a run of time in the lineup.