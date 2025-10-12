Posch posted an 18-save shutout in AHL Colorado's 1-0 win over Calgary on Saturday.

This was Posch's third career AHL game. He's allowed four goals on 35 shots over two contests to begin the minor-league campaign, though it appears he'll begin 2025-26 as the Eagles' starter until Trent Miner comes back from filling in at the NHL level. Posch is no higher than fourth on the Avalanche's organizational goaltending depth chart and shouldn't be expected to make his NHL debut this year.