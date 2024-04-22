Prosvetov was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Prosvetov will switch places with Arvid Holm, who was sent down in a corresponding move. Unlike Holm, the 25-year-old Prosvetov has NHL experience, albeit limited, having played in 24 games for the Coyotes and Avalanche over the last four seasons. In those appearances, the backstop is 8-9-2 with a 3.70 GAA and a .881 save percentage. With Justus Annunen still under the weather, it appears the Avalance want a more experienced reserve option behind Alexandar Georgiev.