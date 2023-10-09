Colorado claimed Prosvetov off waivers from Arizona on Monday.

Prosvetov posted a 16-13-4 record with a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 35 contests for AHL Tucson last season. He also posted a mark of 4-3-0 with a 3.98 GAA and an .880 save percentage in seven appearances with the Coyotes during the 2022-23 campaign. Prosvetov's addition will probably result in Justus Annunen being sent to AHL Colorado. The Avalanche were in need of a backup goalie behind Alexandar Georgiev because Pavel Francouz (groin) won't be available for the start of the 2023-24 season.