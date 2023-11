Prosvetov stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Prosvetov was good in his first start with the Avalanche. His only other appearance this season came in a relief outing in Pittsburgh last Thursday. The 24-year-old was acquired off waivers from the Coyotes before the season start, but he's seen little playing time with Alexandar Georgiev locked in as the starter. Georgiev will likely get the nod Saturday in Vegas.