Prosvetov will guard the road net against Anaheim on Saturday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Prosvetov saved 29 of 30 shots en route to a 3-1 win over Calgary in his previous start last Saturday. He's 2-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA and a .919 save percentage in five outings this campaign. Anaheim ranks 27th offensively this year with 2.74 goals per game.