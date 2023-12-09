Prosvetov will be between the home pipes versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Tyler King of the Denver Gazette reports.

Prosvetov is 2-1-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage in six appearances this season. He has looked very good in his last two starts, giving up just four goals on 67 shots in a win over Calgary and a shootout loss to Ducks. The Flyers have had some trouble finding the back of the net, averaging 2.92 goals per game.