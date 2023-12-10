Prosvetov allowed five goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Prosvetov has played in three of the last seven games, but he didn't make a great case to be more involved in this one. The five goals allowed were a season high for the 24-year-old netminder, who has done little to challenge Alexandar Georgiev's grip on the starting role. Prosvetov is down to 2-2-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .906 save percentage through seven outings. The Avalanche have a back-to-back next weekend with a game in Winnipeg on Saturday followed by a home game versus the Sharks on Sunday -- that may be Prosvetov's next chance to play.