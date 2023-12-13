Prosvetov is expected to start in Wednesday's home game against Buffalo, per Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche.

Prosvetov entered Monday's contest against Montreal at the start of the third period and saved the 11 shots he faced to help the Avalanche earn a 6-5 comeback victory. With Alexandar Georgiev struggling -- he has a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 23 outings this year -- Prosvetov will get a chance to build off that successful relief effort. The 24-year-old netminder has a 3-2-1 record, 2.75 GAA and .912 save percentage in eight outings this campaign. The Sabres are tied for 24th offensively in 2023-24 with 2.90 goals per game.