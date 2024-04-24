Prosvetov was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
Prosvetov had a 3.16 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 11 outings with the Avalanche during the regular season. He has also supplied a 2.33 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 21 minor-league contests.
