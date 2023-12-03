Prosvetov allowed three goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Prosvetov was given a 3-1 lead to protect after the first period. The Ducks' power play cashed in twice, and Leo Carlsson scored both in the second period and in the shootout to send Prosvetov to his second defeat of the year. The 24-year-old goalie is at 2-1-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage over six contests this season. Alexandar Georgiev will likely be back between the pipes for Sunday's game versus the Kings, as Prosvetov's playing time has been very limited in 2023-24.