Prosvetov stopped all five shots he faced Thursday after replacing Alexandar Georgiev midway through the third period of a 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

The 24-year-old saw his first action for Colorado after being claimed off waivers earlier in October, as Georgiev has been outstanding to begin the season. The Avs' starter wasn't to blame for Thursday's result, but Prosvetov might get his first start of the season anyway in Sunday's road game against the Sabres.