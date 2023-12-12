Prosvetov stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Alexandar Georgiev in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

The Avalanche were down 5-3 after two periods, but Prosvetov played well when he took over in the third and allowed the offense to build a comeback. The win lifted Prosvetov to 3-2-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .912 save percentage through eight appearances (five starts). The 24-year-old will need to show more consistency to carve out extra playing time, but a back-to-back over the weekend should allow him a chance to start in the near future.