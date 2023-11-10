Prosvetov allowed four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

It was a fairly tight and low-event game, but Prosvetov wasn't able to get the job done. Oliver Bjorkstrand tallied twice and Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz added the other two goals. Prosvetov has allowed five goals on 55 shots over his three appearances this season. The 24-year-old should be back on the bench when the Avalanche host the Blues on Saturday, with Alexandar Georgiev likely to be between the pipes.