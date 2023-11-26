Prosvetov stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The Avalanche built up their lead over the first two periods, and Prosvetov was able to keep the Flames at bay in the third. This was his second win in five outings (three starts) this season. The 24-year-old has allowed just eight goals on 99 shots with a 2-1-0 record, but he'll likely need to string multiple strong performances together before he'd be a threat to carve into Alexandar Georgiev's significant share of the workload as the Avalanche's starter. Expect Georgiev to be between the pipes at home Monday versus the Lightning.