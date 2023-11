Prosvetov is set to start in Wednesday's home game against St. Louis, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

It would be Prosvetov's first career start with the Avalanche, though he stopped five shots in 8:05 of ice time during a relief appearance versus Pittsburgh on Thursday. The 24-year-old goaltender has a 4.03 GAA and an .873 save percentage in 14 career outings. The Blues might be a good opponent for him though -- St. Louis has averaged just 1.86 goals per game this season.