Prosvetov will guard the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

It will be Prosvetov's second start of the season as he stopped 27 shots in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Nov. 1. The netminder spent the last three seasons in the Arizona system, playing 13 games with the Coyotes and winning four times. Prosvetov was claimed off waivers from the Coyotes before the start of the season and has spent most of his time on the bench watching Alexandar Georgiev start in the Avs net. The Avalanche play Seattle, who have scored 34 goals in 13 games this season.