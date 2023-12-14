Prosvetov stopped 29 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Prosvetov picked up a win in a relief outing Monday and followed it up with a strong start Wednesday. The 24-year-old has allowed 10 goals over his last five appearances (four starts). For the season, Prosvetov is up to 4-2-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Avalanche may find favorable matchups for the 24-year-old to get him in the crease more often with Alexandar Georgiev struggling. The Avalanche have a back-to-back over the weekend with a road game in Winnipeg on Saturday followed by a home matchup with the Sharks on Sunday.