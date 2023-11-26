Prosvetov will protect the home goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Prosvetov has allowed seven goals on 64 shots over his three previous appearances in November. The 24-year-old has seen little playing time while backing up Alexandar Georgiev this season. The Flames are on the second half of a back-to-back after winning 7-4 over the Stars on Friday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ivan Prosvetov: Shaky in relief•
-
Avalanche's Ivan Prosvetov: Poor start Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Ivan Prosvetov: Starting against Seattle•
-
Avalanche's Ivan Prosvetov: Cruises to win•
-
Avalanche's Ivan Prosvetov: Slated to start vs. Blues•
-
Avalanche's Ivan Prosvetov: Makes Avs debut in relief•