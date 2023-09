Zhigalov has landed with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Zhigalov, who was selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2022 Draft, was with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League last year. The 20-year-old native of Belarus returned to his home country but had his contract terminated and is back in North America. Zhigalov will be part of the organization's entry in the Rookie Tournament next week in Las Vegas.