Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Activated from injured reserve
Compher (head) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. As a result, look for the American skater to draw into Friday night's road game against the Coyotes.
It's been a long time coming for Compher, as he missed 16 straight games with a head injury. The third-year pivot started the season with three goals and an assist -- including a pair of power-play points -- over five contests, so he'll be a sneaky play in DFS contests upon his return.
