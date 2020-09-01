Compher had an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.
Compher set up Nathan MacKinnon for the Avalanche's third of five first-period goals. The 25-year-old Compher hasn't found consistent offense in the postseason. He's at three goals, four helpers and 21 shots on goal through 13 appearances.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Bags pair of points Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Ties game with minute left•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: One point shy of career best•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Tips home overtime winner•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Third-period goal downs Sabres•