Compher produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Compher has three assists over his last five games, but no goals in his last seven contests. He set up Denis Malgin on the opening tally early in the second period Saturday. Compher is up to 51 points, 148 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 78 outings, primarily working as the second-line center.