Compher posted an assist, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Compher has earned two assists in as many games since he was bumped up to the second line with Mikko Rantanen (illness) out. Through 66 outings, Compher has 16 goals, 13 assists, 93 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. He has an outside chance to match his career high of 32 points from the 2018-19 campaign if he can stay warm through the final week of the regular season.