Compher scored two goals on four shots and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina.

Compher snapped a four-game point drought early with his 15th goal at the seven-minute mark of the first period. He added his 16th marker, matching his career high set in 2018, just under two minutes into the second stanza. Compher, who is filling in for the injured Nazem Kadri (upper body) on the second line, has seven more games to set a new career benchmark in goals.