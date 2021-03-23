Compher picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

In his second game back from an upper-body injury, Compher got on the scoresheet with his helper on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's first-period marker. Compher missed seven games with the injury, and he's worked in a fourth-line since his return. The 25-year-old has only five points and 24 shots through 23 games this year after reaching the 30-point mark in each of the last two campaigns.