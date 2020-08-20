Compher scored a goal on his only shot and added an assist Wednesday in a 7-1 victory over Arizona in Game 5.

Compher rounded out the scoring in Colorado's series-clinching win, knocking home a loose puck with 4:41 left in the third period. Compher, who also earned a power-play assist in the first period, has three multi-point games in his last six. In eight postseason games overall, he's recorded three goals and three assists with a plus-6 rating.