Compher had two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots over 21:23 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Compher, from behind the net, found Matt Nieto in tight quarters for Colorado's second goal then helped on Nathan MacKinnon's empty-netter. The first assist established a new career high in helpers, and the developing forward now has 22 on the campaign. Compher's 32 points overall leaves him just one short of the career high he set last season over 70 games.