Compher scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Compher's second-period tally snapped a six-game goal drought for the center. In his previous three games, he had failed to record a shot on goal. One tally isn't going to instantly turn things around for the struggling 25-year-old, who has just three points in 16 appearances this season. He's added only 14 shots, 15 PIM, 14 hits and 17 blocked shots -- he's provided defense and toughness, but Compher has reached the 30-point mark in each of the last two seasons, so he's certainly capable of better scoring numbers.