Compher scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Compher has two goals, two assists and 11 shots on goal in his last three games. He's been a solid fit as the top-line center recently, but he'll likely be moving down the lineup or onto the wing once Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) returns. Compher is up to six tallies, 20 points (seven on the power play), 62 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 34 contests this season.