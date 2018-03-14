Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Buries two in win over Wild
Compher scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.
The tally snapped a 16-game goal drought, and Compher had just a single assist during the scoring drought. Still, he's now collected a respectable 22 points through 56 games for the campaign, and the sophomore hasn't looked too out of place in a scoring role. However, Compher will need to show more offensive consistency to warrant fantasy attention in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Collects two points against Sharks•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Ready to roll Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Dealing with illness•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores in loss to Habs•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...