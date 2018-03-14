Compher scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.

The tally snapped a 16-game goal drought, and Compher had just a single assist during the scoring drought. Still, he's now collected a respectable 22 points through 56 games for the campaign, and the sophomore hasn't looked too out of place in a scoring role. However, Compher will need to show more offensive consistency to warrant fantasy attention in the majority of settings.