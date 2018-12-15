Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Clicks on man advantage
Compher chipped in a power-play goal, an assist and five PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime road loss to the Blues.
Compher tussled with Brayden Schenn in the first period and was met with a five-minute fighting major, but fantasy owners were probably most enthralled by the American skater's power-play tally to tie the game with 6:50 remaining in the third stanza. The 23-year-old is typically on the second line for the Avs at even strength, but he shared the ice with scoring leaders Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the No. 1 power play in this game and the move naturally paid immediate dividends.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Flips advantage on penalty kill•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Won't be on two-game road trip•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Remains sidelined•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Placed on IR•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Out indefinitely with head injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...