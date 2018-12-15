Compher chipped in a power-play goal, an assist and five PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime road loss to the Blues.

Compher tussled with Brayden Schenn in the first period and was met with a five-minute fighting major, but fantasy owners were probably most enthralled by the American skater's power-play tally to tie the game with 6:50 remaining in the third stanza. The 23-year-old is typically on the second line for the Avs at even strength, but he shared the ice with scoring leaders Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the No. 1 power play in this game and the move naturally paid immediate dividends.