Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Clutch assist in Game 5
Compher was the primary assist man on Sven Andrighetto's game-winning goal against the Predators in Game 5 on Friday night.
Compher and Andrighetto jumped out on an odd-man rush and Compher shot glove side on Pekka Rinne and missed, but the puck dribbled perfectly in the path of Andrighetto and it held up as the game-winning tally. Don't look now, but Compher now has three assists in the conference quarterfinals as an unsuspecting offensive contributor.
