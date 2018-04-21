Compher was the primary assist man on Sven Andrighetto's game-winning goal against the Predators in Game 5 on Friday night.

Compher and Andrighetto jumped out on an odd-man rush and Compher shot glove side on Pekka Rinne and missed, but the puck dribbled perfectly in the path of Andrighetto and it held up as the game-winning tally. Don't look now, but Compher now has three assists in the conference quarterfinals as an unsuspecting offensive contributor.