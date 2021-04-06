Compher scored a goal on two shots and had two blocks in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Compher deflected a Cale Makar point shot late in the second period to extend Colorado's lead to 4-1. It was the fifth goal of the season for Compher, who has upped his offensive game in recent weeks with six points in his last eight games.
